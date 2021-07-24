Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.73. 1,097,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,077,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 360,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 259,595 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.