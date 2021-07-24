Zeepin Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $331,048.01 and $55,459.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00132249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00144490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,010.34 or 0.99895542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00883419 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

