Zeepin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55,459.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $331,048.01 and approximately $55,459.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00040357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00132249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00144490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,010.34 or 0.99895542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.77 or 0.00883419 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

