Coldstack Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $12,875.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.92 or 0.99964053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00886035 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.