Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 314,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. 137,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,976. The firm has a market cap of $751.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

