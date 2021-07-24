CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Receives $21.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,875. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $233.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

