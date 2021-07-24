Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $199.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $207.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $200.34 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $216.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 511,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,005. The company has a market capitalization of $799.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,758,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.