Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives $185.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,891,000 after acquiring an additional 67,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.79. 5,015,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,779. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $452.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

