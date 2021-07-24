The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the lowest is $3.96 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $17.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Wedbush increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.95.

In other The Gap news, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,032 shares of company stock worth $7,211,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.14. 3,727,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.12%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.