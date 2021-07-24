Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0121 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $18.90 million and $312,502.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,763,152,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,560,062,169 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

