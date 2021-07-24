Spore Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spore has a market cap of $3.84 million and $44,949.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Spore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.