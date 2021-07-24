Burger Swap Market Capitalization Achieves $47.83 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00011016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $47.83 million and $10.07 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.15 or 0.00839310 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,155,774 coins and its circulating supply is 12,780,774 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

