Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 340,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

