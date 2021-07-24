$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MANT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.41. 76,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.