Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $2.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CYH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,772. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 791,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

