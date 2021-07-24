Analysts Anticipate Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter.

NOTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NOTV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. 58,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Inotiv has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $31.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $456.06 million, a PE ratio of -87.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,623,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.