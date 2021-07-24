Unistake Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $80,979.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00122152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00144530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,076.26 or 1.00159578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00884797 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,549,375 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

