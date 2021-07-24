Namecoin (NMC) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Namecoin has a market cap of $17.26 million and approximately $36,775.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003435 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,101.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01338218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00372165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00077922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.