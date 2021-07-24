Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.51 and the highest is $6.04. Nucor reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 761.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $18.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $20.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $94.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,195. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08. Nucor has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nucor by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 184,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Nucor by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 573.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

