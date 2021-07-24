Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will announce sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.87 billion to $20.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.74 billion to $21.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.95. 367,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.20. CDW has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.