$2.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.41. Oshkosh posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $9.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

