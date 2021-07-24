4NEW (KWATT) Hits Market Capitalization of $47,307.29

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $47,307.29 and approximately $1,388.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00834827 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

