CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market capitalization of $233,423.62 and $9,807.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

