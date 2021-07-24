Mithril Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.51 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $39.51 million and $12.29 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.75 or 0.00261464 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.