Zacks: Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.46. 574,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.00. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

