$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.60. Business First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

BFST stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $477.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44.

In other news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $236,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $239,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

