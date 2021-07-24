YAM v3 Reaches 1-Day Volume of $122,915.00 (YAM)

YAM v3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One YAM v3 coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YAM v3 has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. YAM v3 has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $122,915.00 worth of YAM v3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00016032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.73 or 0.00835995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

YAM v3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM v3’s total supply is 13,835,135 coins and its circulating supply is 12,370,120 coins. The official website for YAM v3 is yam.finance . YAM v3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM v3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM v3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM v3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

