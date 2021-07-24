Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post sales of $198.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $213.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ONB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $47,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $11,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

