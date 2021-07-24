Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report $59.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.93 million and the lowest is $58.95 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $267.16 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNFT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth $6,250,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth about $3,643,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNFT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.07. 104,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,842. The company has a market cap of $433.66 million, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.