Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.00 Million

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $524.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $523.49 million and the highest is $524.80 million. Dropbox reported sales of $467.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,719. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -51.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $308,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,713,297. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after buying an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

