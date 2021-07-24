Idena Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63,600.00 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $4.61 million and $63,600.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00119703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00143772 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 71,960,548 coins and its circulating supply is 46,346,467 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

