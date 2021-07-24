Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,406,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.