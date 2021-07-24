Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

InflaRx stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,871. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $3,900,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

