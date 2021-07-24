Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to report earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 534,373 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 20,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $951,976.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,014,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,591,634.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,032 shares of company stock worth $10,798,251. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 161,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

