Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 632,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.