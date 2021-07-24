-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Sabre reported earnings per share of ($1.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,312. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. Sabre has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,270 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Insiders sold a total of 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Sabre by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 171,245 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

