stETH 1-Day Volume Reaches $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.55 or 1.00231152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00885332 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.