-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEMrush stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 120,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,000. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

