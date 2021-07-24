ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $919.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $946.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $878.60 million. ArcBest posted sales of $627.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.69. 268,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,978. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.