$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce $101.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.10 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.
Accuray stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 221,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.87.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.