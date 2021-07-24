$101.65 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce $101.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $102.10 million. Accuray posted sales of $94.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $387.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $420.00 million, with estimates ranging from $418.30 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 221,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.39. Accuray has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.87.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.