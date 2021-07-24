Brokerages Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 435,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 184,768 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,173,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 416,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 219,963 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

