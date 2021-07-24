Analysts Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Target Price at $5.79

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWG. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 price target on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. The firm has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.70.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

