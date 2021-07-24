Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,812.50 ($102.07).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RB shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

