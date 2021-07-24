Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,812.50 ($102.07).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RB shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

