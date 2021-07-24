Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $3,694.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00416441 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002895 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.77 or 0.01395467 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

