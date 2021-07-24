Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 40.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,239,000 after acquiring an additional 174,956 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $857,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $99.38. The company had a trading volume of 700,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.45.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

