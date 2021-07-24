GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

GSK traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,416 ($18.50). 3,132,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731,050. The stock has a market cap of £71.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,631.60 ($21.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,397.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $869,140.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

