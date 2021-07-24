Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Twitter stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. 44,275,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.