Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.74. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $824,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 44.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.66. 68,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,566. Materion has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

