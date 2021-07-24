Open Predict Token (OPT) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $378,365.26 and $1,355.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

