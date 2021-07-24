APY.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $13.91 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $382,599.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00144013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,992.77 or 0.99691933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.25 or 0.00889347 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,447,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.